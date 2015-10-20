Sam Tapia

Fair Adventure

Fair Adventure fair wisconsin state adventure
Working on a work presentation for a trip a bunch of us took this summer. Wi fair is definitely worth hitting up if you ever get the chance.

Posted on Oct 20, 2015
