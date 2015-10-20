02 - Night Sky

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello Everyone !!!
we are back with the number two of our personal project with @Valentin Tremelet.
Every two weeks we will post on this account a little animation (with some others projects so stay tune !). Valentin do the design, and I animate it. It will of course evolve, him with his style and me in the animation field.
Follow our evolution by follow this account and be sure to press "L" if you like it !