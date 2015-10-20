Alexis Leto

02 - Night Sky

Hello Everyone !!!
we are back with the number two of our personal project with @Valentin Tremelet.
Every two weeks we will post on this account a little animation (with some others projects so stay tune !). Valentin do the design, and I animate it. It will of course evolve, him with his style and me in the animation field.
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
