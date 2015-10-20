Anamoul Rouf

Nimble is centered around an app landing one page WordPress theme, crafted by industry professional and engaging features to ensure smart presence of site content without off-putting visitors. Ideal for showcasing app details in a vibrant but elegant fashion.

Download Nimble from : https://www.themexpert.com/wordpress-themes/nimble

Behance Presentation Page: https://www.behance.net/gallery/30507831/Nimble-App-Landing-Onepage-Template-For-WordPress

