Kelley McRae Poster

Kelley McRae Poster poster screenprint
We're hosting a house show for the lovely Kelley McRae (http://kelleymcrae.com/) so naturally, I had to make a poster for it. Six-color, 18 x 24, limited edition set of 50.

Posted on Aug 5, 2011
