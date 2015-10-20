Joe Thomas

Pixel Kitchen

Pixel Kitchen logo identity
So excited to share this little guy. Recently I decided to start my own studio called Pixel Kitchen. It is something I have always dreamed of doing. Can't wait to share what we "cook up" in the coming months...couldn't help myself.

Posted on Oct 20, 2015
