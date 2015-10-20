Micah Sledge

Nolensville Knights Refined Sketch

Nolensville Knights Refined Sketch medieval knight sketch process wip illustration logo sports
I've moved into the vector stage on this guy and have already changed a few pieces seen here, but I thought it would be nice to document a bit more of the process. Turns out that torso was way too long in the previous version.

Rebound of
Nolensville Knights WIP
By Micah Sledge
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
