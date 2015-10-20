David Holm
Communicore

Mobility & Progress

David Holm
Communicore
David Holm for Communicore
Hire Us
  • Save
Mobility & Progress animation ford cars progress mobility
Download color palette

A quick snippet from our latest project with Ford. You can see the whole video here https://vimeo.com/141214265

View all tags
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
Communicore
Communicore
Hire Us

More by Communicore

View profile
    • Like