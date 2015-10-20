Andrei A

FoxMark

Andrei A
Andrei A
  • Save
FoxMark logo mail fox
Download color palette

This is part of a series of concepts that I recently did for a little company that was in the process of rethinking its core image.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
Andrei A
Andrei A

More by Andrei A

View profile
    • Like