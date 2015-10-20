Geri Jewitt

Branding Guide

Branding Guide illustration layout graphic design identity branding
I like to incorporate all of the created brand elements in the Branding Guide booklet that I send each client... makes it more visually understandable!

Rebound of
Bee Logo
By Geri Jewitt
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
