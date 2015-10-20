Femke

Would you like a tree with that?

Would you like a tree with that? ui daylyui loginform login app appdesign signupmodal signup ux dailyux1 dailyux
So I thought I'd try participating in this #dailyUI challenge. Well, here is my sign up modal for #dailyuI1 !

Click @2x to see clearer image.

I thought I'd show the log in state with the email address selected and ready for typing, and then what the form looks like at the end.

Posted on Oct 20, 2015
