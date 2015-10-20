Nate Farro

Jacob deGrom Outlined

Nate Farro
Nate Farro
Hire Me
  • Save
Jacob deGrom Outlined lets go mets nyc new york mets mets jacob degrom
Download color palette

Need input on which is better this outlined style or the flat version.

E2bc2934c91d96b55431d75508a73fe3
Rebound of
Jacob deGrom Flat Version
By Nate Farro
View all tags
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
Nate Farro
Nate Farro
Graphic Designer. Illustrator. Hot Chicken Eater.
Hire Me

More by Nate Farro

View profile
    • Like