My Laptop Has The Sniffles

My Laptop Has The Sniffles malware laptop microsoft flat design line art motion graphics c4d cinema 4d
I worked with Microsoft to create some fun, engaging animations to help visualize some interesting stats about the company and it's products.

I created this laptop to help illustrate the fact that Microsoft has helped rescue and clean more than 10 million malware-infected computers!

Be sure to check this site out on your mobile device where it'll use your gyroscope & touch screen to interact with the characters:

http://news.microsoft.com/bythenumbers/rescued-computers

https://www.behance.net/gallery/29920719/Microsoft-By-The-Numbers

Posted on Oct 20, 2015
