My Laptop Has The Sniffles

I worked with Microsoft to create some fun, engaging animations to help visualize some interesting stats about the company and it's products.
I created this laptop to help illustrate the fact that Microsoft has helped rescue and clean more than 10 million malware-infected computers!
Be sure to check this site out on your mobile device where it'll use your gyroscope & touch screen to interact with the characters:
http://news.microsoft.com/bythenumbers/rescued-computers
https://www.behance.net/gallery/29920719/Microsoft-By-The-Numbers