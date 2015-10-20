Van Berkemeyer

Night Owl

Night Owl drawn hand texture letterpress vintage stars owl night illustration
Had fun with this illustration last night. Anyone else a night owl? 2x for the little details.

Posted on Oct 20, 2015
Band Merch Guy.

