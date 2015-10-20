Burn your book

Geoff Burkert

Been thinking a lot about how much emphasis is placed on past work when many times context is missing. Are we only as good as our last project? How do we judge others' potential for future work? Is a project's merit better represented by its process than its final form?

Posted on Oct 20, 2015
