Agnes Szmat

King's College, Cambridge

Agnes Szmat
Agnes Szmat
  • Save
King's College, Cambridge cambridge bw pen ink drawing sketch inktober2015 inktober
Download color palette

Inctober - Day 10.
King's College, Cambridge.
All drawings on my Behance site: http://on.be.net/1R1b1K2

View all tags
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
Agnes Szmat
Agnes Szmat

More by Agnes Szmat

View profile
    • Like