Isometric icons, 3D+AE animation

Isometric icons, 3D+AE animation isometric icon cara house animal television christmas cup robot diamond egg pumpkin
Hi, after Nikita ( https://dribbble.com/nikitin891 ), I tried to work with 3D animation icons. You judge! What say friends? :)

Other my work:
Behance | Instagram | Facebook

Thank you! :)

Posted on Oct 20, 2015
