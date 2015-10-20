Agnes Szmat

The Earl of Beaconsfield

Agnes Szmat
Agnes Szmat
  • Save
The Earl of Beaconsfield cambridge bw pen ink drawing sketch inktober2015 inktober
Download color palette

Inctober - Day 8.
The Earl of Beaconsfield, Cambridge.
All drawings on my Behance site: http://on.be.net/1R1b1K2

View all tags
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
Agnes Szmat
Agnes Szmat

More by Agnes Szmat

View profile
    • Like