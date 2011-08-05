City Miner

Joe Bosack

I'm putting a plan together to dig a tunnel the six blocks from our studio to the Yuengling Brewery. I figure three shifts and a team of mules ought to get us there just in time for their new Octoberfest. While I was mapping it out, I was reminded of this mark we did a few weeks ago.

Posted on Aug 5, 2011
