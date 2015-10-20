Wayne Dahlberg

Day 5: App Icon

Wayne Dahlberg
Wayne Dahlberg
  • Save
Day 5: App Icon icon dailyui app icon
Download color palette

Quick 'n Dirty / Daily UI

App Icon for my iOS Game, Floppy Diskette
http://d.pr/1jdhn

View all tags
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
Wayne Dahlberg
Wayne Dahlberg

More by Wayne Dahlberg

View profile
    • Like