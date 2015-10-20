Grain

SMAP List Screen

SMAP List Screen
Remembering and finding new places to visit can be tough. To make things easier, we created Smap, an app let’s you organize these places into lists! This is just one example of a list but the possibilities are endless. Lists can be shared, followed, and collaborated with friends.

Download it here: https://appsto.re/us/uln-6.i
Read more about it: www.smapit.co

Posted on Oct 20, 2015
