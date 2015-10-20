Joe Casabona

App Icon

Joe Casabona
Joe Casabona
  • Save
App Icon icon app dailyui005 dailyui
Download color palette

I decided to make an app icon for the landing page I designed for #3 (rebounded). The project is called Freelance 101, so I took part of the book cover as the background, and made 1s out of pencils to signify learning.

793c1348a065a4c3c55877e0d5185fbc
Rebound of
Landing Page
By Joe Casabona
View all tags
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
Joe Casabona
Joe Casabona

More by Joe Casabona

View profile
    • Like