Agnes Szmat

Mill Road Bridge, Cambridge

Agnes Szmat
Agnes Szmat
  • Save
Mill Road Bridge, Cambridge cambridge ink drawing sketch inktober2015 inktober
Download color palette

Inktober - day 6.
The Mill Road Bridge, Cambridge.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
Agnes Szmat
Agnes Szmat

More by Agnes Szmat

View profile
    • Like