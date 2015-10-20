Good for Sale
Toronto Blue Jays Alt Logo

Toronto Blue Jays Alt Logo bird cartoon badge jetpacks and rollerskates logo worn vintage retro baseball blue jays illustration

So everyone in Toronto is in the heat of Blue Jays fever. Here is my take on the logo. Retro and super stylized

I'm Blake Stevenson. A UX/UI designer and illustrator.
