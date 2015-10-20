Afdzal Ahmad

Product Box

Afdzal Ahmad
Afdzal Ahmad
  • Save
Product Box box interface malaysia kuala lumpur web design web uiux ux ui website hover product
Download color palette

WIP of the product boxes that i'm currently working on, as part of refreshing a website for my new client. The hover effect is on the right.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
Afdzal Ahmad
Afdzal Ahmad

More by Afdzal Ahmad

View profile
    • Like