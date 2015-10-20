Charles Corbel

SWSB

Charles Corbel
Charles Corbel
  • Save
SWSB illustration bretagne druide startup weekend
Download color palette

part of a new illustration for Startup Weekend Saint-Brieuc.
View full project here :
https://www.behance.net/gallery/30505631/Startup-Weekend-Saint-Brieuc

Thanks ;)

View all tags
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
Charles Corbel
Charles Corbel

More by Charles Corbel

View profile
    • Like