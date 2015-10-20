🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Very excited to share my first gif.
It's an articles news feed app that I working on.
I made it with Photoshop & After effects.
If any one has an idea how to combine Sketch with After ?
And i still can't export sharp Gif, any idea why ?
Let me know... :)