Very excited to share my first gif.
It's an articles news feed app that I working on.

I made it with Photoshop & After effects.
If any one has an idea how to combine Sketch with After ?

And i still can't export sharp Gif, any idea why ?

Let me know... :)

Posted on Oct 20, 2015
