OTHER Studio

Rejected Hangtags

OTHER Studio
OTHER Studio
  • Save
Rejected Hangtags purples typography design hang tags print branding logo fashion
Download color palette

Trying to tap into our inner fashionistas. NO PRESSURE. Here are some rejected hangtags for a local Chicago fashion designer.

Designers: @Abe Zieleniec & Eileen Tjan
CD: Eileen Tjan

View all tags
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
OTHER Studio
OTHER Studio

More by OTHER Studio

View profile
    • Like