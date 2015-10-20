Documentation Icons

James Gill
Wow it's been a while since we've shared any GoSquared work on Dribbble. Apologies, folks.

Lots has been happening behind the scenes. Here are some icons we made for the new GoSquared API docs that are due to be released some time this week.

From left to right: Full API Reference, System Status, and Help & Support.

Posted on Oct 20, 2015
