Fabric Choice Icons cow leather illustration icon set icons paper magnet fabric
I created some fun icons for a client in the die-cutting industry illustrating available fabric choices that can be cut. There are some pretty fun options like anything from leather to wood, faux fur and magnetized sheet metal. They didn't end up in the final design, but they're still pretty fun nonetheless.

Posted on Oct 20, 2015
