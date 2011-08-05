Max Steenbergen

Steampunk Gauge

Max Steenbergen
Max Steenbergen
  • Save
Steampunk Gauge wip steampunk gauge meter pressure
Download color palette

Still working on this, posting to get some feedback.That's what Dribbble's for, right?

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2011
Max Steenbergen
Max Steenbergen

More by Max Steenbergen

View profile
    • Like