The Upstanding Ugli

The Upstanding Ugli yellow character design character happy kawaii cute illustration vegan food fruit
No. 21 / Welcome the Upstanding Ugli to the food bunch! Hailing from Jamaica, this citrus hybrid may not be the sexiest of the thick-skinned fruits, but rest-assured that this one wins tons of awards for providing countless cancer-fighting nutrients!

Posted on Oct 20, 2015
