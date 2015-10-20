Zoran Milic

Exposed

Exposed funny naked photographer affair illustration cartoon couple exposed papparazzi
Something I made almost 7 years ago for Facebook app. Bubba is homeless guy catching paparazzi shots of people in weird situations.

Posted on Oct 20, 2015
