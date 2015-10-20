Ivo Mynttinen

Stock App Icon OS X

Ivo Mynttinen
Ivo Mynttinen
Hire Me
  • Save
Stock App Icon OS X stock chart graph osx icon app portfolio
Download color palette

An app icon for an OSX app I'm working on (personal side project). Made this in like 15 minutes so the perspective and shadows aren't really great.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
Ivo Mynttinen
Ivo Mynttinen
Better design, better experiences.
Hire Me

More by Ivo Mynttinen

View profile
    • Like