Anton Andersson Andrejić

New Community for Designers in Sweden, Get your invite now!

Anton Andersson Andrejić
Anton Andersson Andrejić
  • Save
New Community for Designers in Sweden, Get your invite now! slack ui ux designer stockholm sweden community
Download color palette

I just started a community for UX/UI designers in Sweden and I'd like you to join it. Learn more about it at www.uxuiswe.com and request an invite for the Slack channel.

If you're also a designer who'd like to get feedback from your peers, share inspiration, talk about pixels and socialize with other likeminded people in your city I want you onboard!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
Anton Andersson Andrejić
Anton Andersson Andrejić
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Anton Andersson Andrejić

View profile
    • Like