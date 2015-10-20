Daily UI 004 :: Calculator :: Water Intake

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
#DailyUI #004
Wanted to do something a bit different than a regular calculator, so here it is.
Water is very important for many reasons. It has many health and performance benefits. Find out how much water you should be drinking with this handy calculator!