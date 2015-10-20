Jessica Meurer

Daily UI 004 :: Calculator :: Water Intake

material design water calculator ui
#DailyUI #004

Wanted to do something a bit different than a regular calculator, so here it is.

Water is very important for many reasons. It has many health and performance benefits. Find out how much water you should be drinking with this handy calculator!

Posted on Oct 20, 2015
