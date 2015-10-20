Pantelis Korovilas
Hopper

Pantelis Korovilas
Hopper
Pantelis Korovilas for Hopper
Review Details
We are happy to say we built a mobile booking flow for airfare that was so easy that people didn't always believe it was, and accidentally booked flights.

So, in our Hopper iOS app, we added this pre-purchase screen to allow our users to quickly skim the details of their flights for errors before making the final decision, and we made the trigger a swipe-to-book, to minimize accidents!

We quite like it.

Posted on Oct 20, 2015
Hopper
Hopper
Relax — booking travel just got easy

