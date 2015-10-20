Roxy Koranda
​UC Berkeley Social Science Matrix Logo Sketches

​UC Berkeley Social Science Matrix Logo Sketches
Exploring some initial logo ideas for the UC Berkeley Social Science Matrix. These concepts were inspired by various definitions of the word 'matrix:'

1. An incubator
2. A matrixed organization: a cross-hatching between areas of study
3. A rectangular array of mathematical elements

