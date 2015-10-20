Austin Light

Mickey Shorts Characters
As a character design exercise, I designed some background characters to fit into the Mickey Mouse shorts on YouTube. The shorts have a wacky, blown out design with lots of weird exaggeration. I highly recommend watching a few if you haven't seen them.

Posted on Oct 20, 2015
