Natalia Zaitseva

Pulp Fiction Postcard

Natalia Zaitseva
Natalia Zaitseva
  • Save
Pulp Fiction Postcard algrano swiss humour brandon grotesque hipster illustration booty pulp fiction postcard
Download color palette

A series of postcards I designed for a swiss start-up Algrano. #swisshumour
https://www.algrano.com/

Natalia Zaitseva
Natalia Zaitseva

More by Natalia Zaitseva

View profile
    • Like