Natalia Zaitseva

Booty postcard

Booty postcard algrano brandon grotesque hipster illustration booty sexy coffee postcard
A series of postcards I designed for a swiss start-up Algrano.
#swisshumour
https://www.algrano.com/

Posted on Oct 20, 2015
