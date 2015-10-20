Rhodope Mountain View

All set and full resolution here:

The Rhodopes /ˈrɒdəpiːz/ (Bulgarian: Родопи, Rodopi; Greek: Ροδόπη, Rodopi; Turkish: Rodop) are a mountain range in Southeastern Europe, with over 83% of its area in southern Bulgaria and the remainder in Greece. Its highest peak, Golyam Perelik (2,191 meters (7,188 ft)), is the seventh highest Bulgarian mountain. The mountain range gives its name to the terrestrial ecoregion Rodope montane mixed forests that belongs in the Temperate broadleaf and mixed forests Biome and the Palearctic ecozone. The region is particularly notable for its karst areas with their deep river gorges, large caves and specific sculptured forms, such as the Trigrad Gorge.

Родопите (вариант на името Родопа, на гръцки: Ροδόπη) е планина в Южна България и Северна Гърция, част от Рило-Родопския масив. Тя е най-обширната планина в България и заема около една седма част от българската територия. Дължината ѝ е около 220 – 240 km, а ширината до 100 km. Общата площ на Родопите е около 18 000 km², от които на българска територия са 14 738 km², което представлява 81,88% от цялата ѝ площ.