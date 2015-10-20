Cristina Pasquale

ABC

Cristina Pasquale
Cristina Pasquale
  • Save
ABC alphabet gear loading illustrator outline shape check
Download color palette

Stay tuned! A new styleframe from our new video by @ILLO

View all tags
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
Cristina Pasquale
Cristina Pasquale

More by Cristina Pasquale

View profile
    • Like