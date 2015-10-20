Oxygenna

The Skull - Free Amazing Set Of High Resolution Halloween Icons

Oxygenna
Oxygenna
Hire Me
  • Save
The Skull - Free Amazing Set Of High Resolution Halloween Icons skull icons halloween vector design icon psd freebie free
Download color palette

A New Free set of Halloween icons in High Resolution. Available in Illustrator psd, ai and png format. Easy to customise and as always free to use. Happy Halloween!

website | twitter | facebook

View all tags
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
Oxygenna
Oxygenna
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Oxygenna

View profile
    • Like