Kirk! Wallace

Call in sick today

Kirk! Wallace
Kirk! Wallace
Hire Me
  • Save
Call in sick today fever thermometer bandage bandaid iphone illness ill emoticon emoji sick
Download color palette

Quick blog illustration about calling out of work sick. You know, bandages, iphones, hot pad thingies. SUBTLE GRADIENTS!!

ok hope u like thanks

View all tags
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
Kirk! Wallace
Kirk! Wallace
Constantly Comissioned Independent Commercial Art Studio. 🌙
Hire Me

More by Kirk! Wallace

View profile
    • Like