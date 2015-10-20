Patrick Adiaheno ✌︎

Journey App

Patrick Adiaheno ✌︎
Patrick Adiaheno ✌︎
  • Save
Journey App journey apple watch iphone app
Download color palette

Here is a quick look of the main menu. Journey is an app that allows you to instantly know when you’ll arrive at home, work, and other favorite destinations.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
Patrick Adiaheno ✌︎
Patrick Adiaheno ✌︎
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Patrick Adiaheno ✌︎

View profile
    • Like