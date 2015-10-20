Sergey Shapiro

Vent Village

Here's a logo I'm working on for the client from Japan. Actually I'm designing the "Vent" part of the logo. The VILLAGE is a fixed part of the logotypes those belong to different branches of the common brand and only the first part of the logos is changeable. The Vent here is just a scanned sketch that I quickly traced in Ai to check how it works with the rest stuff. It's a real pleasure to work with clients who appreciate and respect your work and experience and come back later with new projects!

Posted on Oct 20, 2015
