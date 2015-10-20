Drag & Drop

Anamoul Rouf

Onepager is modern, powerful & easy onepage builder for WordPress
OnePager allow you to quickly edit everything on the fly. No overwhelming options and everything happens on frontend.

Let your grandma build her website in peace.

http://getonepager.com/

Posted on Oct 20, 2015
