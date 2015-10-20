Kevin Le Pommelec

CauseWePlay

CauseWePlay responsive refonte web design sketch 3 sketch3 streetwear minimalist wordpress website e-commerce ecommerce
Here's my first ecommerce freelance project made with wordpress for a streetwear brand based in Paris and New York.

Check live here : www.causeweplay.fr (Work In Progress)

