Free Blog PSD

Hey Guys,

If you're already on the Verse subscriber list you probably would've downloaded this by now :) But for my dribbble friends enjoy this blog design layout with 2 different banner options. Originally set with Interstate and Courier, but changed to license free google fonts Montserrat and Anonymous Pro.

Best of all just pay whatever you want for it. Have it free and save your money for some pizza. And if you'd like and feeling generous, just buy it for whatever you think it's worth to you. My main goal is to share it as a resource for the design community.

Things you can gain from this PSD:

1. Use of a grid system

2. Typography Ideas

3. Layout Ideas

Feel free to use it for whatever you want, build it or sell it commercially. It's yours to use however you want under the Creative Commons Zero license. PS: I’m cooking up many more comprehensive things so stayed tuned!

Enjoy,

Nguyen Le