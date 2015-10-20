fumblies@gmail.com

GUTS

fumblies@gmail.com
fumblies@gmail.com
  • Save
GUTS coat of arms spade pitchfork roots tree farmer warrior thinker logo
Download color palette

A coat-of-arms style logo I am developing for GUI's new youth leadership programme, Ground-Up Troopers. In the process of simplifying it further.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
fumblies@gmail.com
fumblies@gmail.com

More by fumblies@gmail.com

View profile
    • Like